Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Kaiser's Pizza & Pub

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

560 Reviews

$$

510 57 th st

Kenosha, WI 53140

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Half Order Beer Nuggets$5.95
Our fresh pizza dough baked in Olive Oil, seasoned with Garlic, Romano Cheese and Oregano. Served with our Homemade Marinara or Ranch.
10" Thin$9.25
16" Thin$16.25
Cobb Salad$11.25
Fresh Mixed Greens topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion and Avocado. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Four Tenders served Plain or Tossed in your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce.
Full Order Beer Nuggets$7.95
Our fresh pizza dough baked in Olive Oil, seasoned with Garlic, Romano Cheese and Oregano. Served with our Homemade Marinara or Ranch.
14" Thin$13.75
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
Six Mozzarella Sticks served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce for dipping.
Deep Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$6.95
Ten Mac & Cheese Bites perfect for any taste.
Fried Green Beans$6.95
Served with our Homemade Ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

510 57 th st, Kenosha WI 53140

Directions

