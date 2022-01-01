Ken's Kafe - Arcola
Come in and enjoy!
978 North State Highway 39 Box 77
Location
978 North State Highway 39 Box 77
ARCOLA MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Orleans Trail Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Orleans Trail Restaurant
Lakeview indoor and outdoor dining and live music. Enjoy a drink with old friends on our deck.
Stockton Family Fun Center
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Arriba
Welcome to Taco Arriba!!! Providing our Community & Hwy. 54 Customers with a new drive-thru restaurant. We offer Tacos, Burritos, Fajitas, Pico de Gallo, and More. Order online and pickup at the “online order pickup window” or Drive-Thru and order.