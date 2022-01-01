Kenshō
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
6511-16513 magnolia st
Westminster, CA 92683
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
6511-16513 magnolia st, Westminster CA 92683
Nearby restaurants
Kobe Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.)
Come in and enjoy!
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
Banh Cuon Tay Ho restaurants are focused to serve fresh, authentic, hand-crafted, made to order Vietnamese food.
Kin Craft Ramen and Izakaya
Come in and enjoy!