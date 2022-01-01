Go
Kensington Cafe

Quality food at an affordable price. We are kid friendly, vegetarian/vegan friendly, and dog friendly and hope to be your home away from homes. Come visit us and see our newly expanded outdoor area!

SANDWICHES

4141 Adams Ave. • $$

LOX$13.00
Lemon cream cheese, cured salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, and sprouts on an everything bagel
HONEY LAV LATTE$6.00
2 shots espresso mixed with housemade lavender syrup, honey and steamed milk.
KENSINGTON CLUB$14.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade gorgonzola spread on toasted sourdough bread.
THE PARKSIDE$14.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach, red onion, and jack-cheddar cheese. Potatoes and toast on the side.
AMERICAN DREAM$11.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado on an everything bagel
THE DANIEL$11.50
Turkey, bacon, black pepper, provolone cheese, and spicy aioli on an everything bagel. *Suggested: add eggs and avocado!
BACON$3.50
ADAMS AVE$12.50
Avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, red onion, sprouts, & green goddess spread on toasted wheat bread.
*Add turkey or bacon at an additional charge*
HASH BOWL$14.00
Potato hash with mushrooms, onions, & parmesan cheese. Topped with poached eggs, avocado, and fresh basil.
MATCHA LATTE$5.50
Matcha green tea powder, honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.
4141 Adams Ave.

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Haven Pizzeria

We hope you enjoy!

CUCINA sorella

sorella means little sister in italian and that is just what we are to tracy borkum’s popular cucina urbana. we are a casual california – italian inspired eatery in the same place as memorable ‘hood favorite, kensington grill. experience sorella + enjoy delicious house made pasta, sicilian style pies, wine + spirits.

Tanuki Sake Bar

Sake Bar With Amazing Japanese Style Tapas For You To Enjoy!

Ska Bar

Come in and enjoy!

