Kensington restaurants you'll love

Kensington restaurants
  • Kensington

Kensington Market

4215 Howard Ave, Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maui Poke Bowl$0.00
Spicy kewpie mayo, tobiko roe, nori, tempura crisps, green onions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice. *shown with salmon
Lana'i Poke Bowl$0.00
Traditional ginger scallion oil, chili flakes, sweet onion, tempura crisps, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice. *Shown with salmon
Herb-Marinated Chicken Kabobs$7.50
Savory summer flavors of rosemary, thyme, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice go into our marinade. Our chicken kabobs are made with thigh meat which is best for grilling and marinating—skewered with onions and sweet bell peppers.
The Dish and Dram -

10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Coq Au Vin$22.00
red wine braised half chicken w root vegetables & mushrooms, served over mashed potatoes
Angus Beef Cheeseburger$17.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & special sauce on a brioche bun
Grilled Pork Chop$28.00
garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini, dijon honey mustard au jus
Maria's Kitchen

10241 Kensington Parkway, Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole and Chips$7.50
House made guacamole made with hass avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, limes,
jalapeños, and house made chips
Chicken Enchiladas$14.44
2 red enchiladas stuffed with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice, and beans
Birria Tacos$12.25
Braised beef, onion, cilantro, lime, served on freshly made corn tortillas and a side of consommé
