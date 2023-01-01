Kensington restaurants you'll love
Kensington Market
4215 Howard Ave, Kensington
|Popular items
|Maui Poke Bowl
|$0.00
Spicy kewpie mayo, tobiko roe, nori, tempura crisps, green onions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice. *shown with salmon
|Lana'i Poke Bowl
|$0.00
Traditional ginger scallion oil, chili flakes, sweet onion, tempura crisps, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice. *Shown with salmon
|Herb-Marinated Chicken Kabobs
|$7.50
Savory summer flavors of rosemary, thyme, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice go into our marinade. Our chicken kabobs are made with thigh meat which is best for grilling and marinating—skewered with onions and sweet bell peppers.
More about The Dish and Dram -
The Dish and Dram -
10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington
|Popular items
|Coq Au Vin
|$22.00
red wine braised half chicken w root vegetables & mushrooms, served over mashed potatoes
|Angus Beef Cheeseburger
|$17.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & special sauce on a brioche bun
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$28.00
garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini, dijon honey mustard au jus
More about Maria's Kitchen
Maria's Kitchen
10241 Kensington Parkway, Kensington
|Popular items
|Guacamole and Chips
|$7.50
House made guacamole made with hass avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, limes,
jalapeños, and house made chips
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.44
2 red enchiladas stuffed with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice, and beans
|Birria Tacos
|$12.25
Braised beef, onion, cilantro, lime, served on freshly made corn tortillas and a side of consommé