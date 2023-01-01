Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Kensington

The Dish and Dram -

10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$14.00
house smoked brisket, cheddar, house bbq sauce, pickled jalapenos, grilled challah
Brunch Brisket Sandwich$15.00
BABYCAT Brisket Sandwich$13.00
house bbq, cheddar, cole slaw
More about The Dish and Dram -
Maria's Kitchen

10241 Kensington Parkway, Kensington

TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Bowl with pineapple salsa$16.99
Smoked Brisket with rice and beans, served along with 3 corn tortillas, guacamole, and pineapple sauce on the side
Smoked Brisket Bowl with pineapple salsa$16.99
Smoked Brisket with rice and beans, served along with 3 corn tortillas, guacamole, and pineapple sauce on the side
Smoked Brisket Burrito With Pineapple Salsa$13.25
Smoked brisket, Mexican rice, beans,
sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, pineapple salsa, and salsa roja or salsa verde
More about Maria's Kitchen

