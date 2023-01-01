Brisket in Kensington
10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
house smoked brisket, cheddar, house bbq sauce, pickled jalapenos, grilled challah
|Brunch Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
|BABYCAT Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
house bbq, cheddar, cole slaw
Maria's Kitchen
10241 Kensington Parkway, Kensington
|Smoked Brisket Bowl with pineapple salsa
|$16.99
Smoked Brisket with rice and beans, served along with 3 corn tortillas, guacamole, and pineapple sauce on the side
|Smoked Brisket Burrito With Pineapple Salsa
|$13.25
Smoked brisket, Mexican rice, beans,
sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, pineapple salsa, and salsa roja or salsa verde