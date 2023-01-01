Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Kensington

Go
Kensington restaurants
Toast

Kensington restaurants that serve calamari

Kensington Market image

 

Kensington Market

4215 Howard Ave, Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli, Shrimp & Calamari$14.89
More about Kensington Market
Consumer pic

 

The Dish and Dram -

10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Calamari w Jalapenos$12.00
jalapenos, old bay aioli, lemon wedge
More about The Dish and Dram -

Browse other tasty dishes in Kensington

Nachos

Tacos

Flan

Ceviche

Quesadillas

Map

More near Kensington to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1584 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (439 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston