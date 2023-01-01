Ceviche in Kensington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kensington restaurants that serve ceviche
Kensington Market
4215 Howard Ave, Kensington
No reviews yet
Ceviche
$14.99
More about Kensington Market
Maria's Kitchen
10241 Kensington Parkway, Kensington
No reviews yet
Shrimp Ceviche with Chips
$17.50
1/2 lb cooked shrimp, onions, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, and freshly made chips
More about Maria's Kitchen
