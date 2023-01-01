Tacos in Kensington
Kensington restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Dish and Dram -
The Dish and Dram -
10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
pico de gallo, scallion crema, pickled jalapeno, cole slaw
More about Maria's Kitchen
Maria's Kitchen
10241 Kensington Parkway, Kensington
|Veggie Tacos
|$4.00
Sauteed zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, with cheese, onions, cilantro, lime, salsa roja or salsa verde, served on fresh corn tortillas
|Birria Tacos
|$12.25
Braised beef, onion, cilantro, lime, served on freshly made corn tortillas and a side of consommé
|Chorizo Tacos
|$4.25
Double 5 inch tortillas stuffed with chorizo, and comes with onion, cilantro, and lime on the side.