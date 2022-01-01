KEN'S RAMEN

Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen ON STERIODS.

Ken’s signature 30-hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with a scoop of Ken's Miso bomb. We paired this "Liquid-Gold on Steroids" with some hand-massaged thick yellow noodles for the ultimate umami explosion in your mouth!

Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, corn

