KEN'S RAMEN

775 N Virgil Ave.

Popular Items

Spicy Miso Ramen$18.00
Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen ON STERIODS. (SPICY EDITION)
Ken’s signature 30-hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with a scoop of Ken's Miso bomb and SUPREME RA-YU (Homemade Chili Oil) paired with some hand-massaged thick yellow noodles for the ultimate fire-umami explosion in your mouth!
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, corn
OG Ramen$15.00
THE CLASSIC. Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen.
Ken’s signature 30 hour whole chicken Paitan broth with classic thin white straight noodles cooked to al-dente perfection.
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms,
Vita Ramen (100% Vegan)$16.00
Ken’s 100% Vegan Ramen. This Vegan-Dashi broth is crafted with Daikon (Japanese White Radish), Shittake Mushrooms, and Kombu (Hokkaido Sea Kelp). We paired this broth with Custom-tailored thin yellow wavy noodles.
Standard Toppings: Beets & avocado (or choice of protein), Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Cilantro, bamboo, corn
Ken’s Fried Chicken
Boneless Jidori chicken thigh, Ken’s Yuzu Buttermilk batter, Ken’s Cajun Seasoning, Meyer lemon juice. Served with Yuzu ranch & “Kenbasco” Louisiana hot sauce
Allergens: dairy, chili, pepper, garlic, onion, gluten
Mazemen$16.00
Zero Broth, all flavor baby!
Ken’s Mazemen (spicy sesame flavor) is paired with custom thick wavy noodles. Simply pour Tahini (Sesame puree) and Supreme Ra-Yu (Homemade chili oil) all over, squeeze lime, mix to creamy perfection and
prepare to experience “FIRE-UMAMI"!
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Cucumber, lime
Miso Ramen$17.00
Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen ON STERIODS.
Ken’s signature 30-hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with a scoop of Ken's Miso bomb. We paired this "Liquid-Gold on Steroids" with some hand-massaged thick yellow noodles for the ultimate umami explosion in your mouth!
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, corn
Pork Bun$5.00
Tamari soy-braised Berkshire pork Belly, cucumbers, scallion, Ken's Spread
Allergens: gluten, ginger, garlic, onions, soy
Chicken Rice$6.00
Pulled Jidori chicken breast, tare, nori, scallion, sesame, Ken's Yuzu Bomb, Koshihikari white rice
Allergens: soy, sesame, onion, seaweed, pepper
Chili Shrimp Wontons
Berkshire Pork+shrimp+scallop wontons, Supreme Ra-yu, Ken’s Ponzu, Tare, Scallions
Allergens: Shrimp, Seafood, Pork, chili, onion, garlic, sesame,soy, not Gluten-free
Hell Ramen$16.00
OG, SPICY EDITION. Ken's original 100% Chicken Ramen with a kick!
Ken’s signature 30 hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with Supreme Ra-yu with classic thin white straight noodles cooked to al-dente perfection.
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
