- KEN'S RAMEN
KEN'S RAMEN
775 N Virgil Ave.
Popular Items
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$18.00
Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen ON STERIODS. (SPICY EDITION)
Ken’s signature 30-hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with a scoop of Ken's Miso bomb and SUPREME RA-YU (Homemade Chili Oil) paired with some hand-massaged thick yellow noodles for the ultimate fire-umami explosion in your mouth!
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, corn
|OG Ramen
|$15.00
THE CLASSIC. Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen.
Ken’s signature 30 hour whole chicken Paitan broth with classic thin white straight noodles cooked to al-dente perfection.
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms,
|Vita Ramen (100% Vegan)
|$16.00
Ken’s 100% Vegan Ramen. This Vegan-Dashi broth is crafted with Daikon (Japanese White Radish), Shittake Mushrooms, and Kombu (Hokkaido Sea Kelp). We paired this broth with Custom-tailored thin yellow wavy noodles.
Standard Toppings: Beets & avocado (or choice of protein), Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Cilantro, bamboo, corn
|Ken’s Fried Chicken
Boneless Jidori chicken thigh, Ken’s Yuzu Buttermilk batter, Ken’s Cajun Seasoning, Meyer lemon juice. Served with Yuzu ranch & “Kenbasco” Louisiana hot sauce
Allergens: dairy, chili, pepper, garlic, onion, gluten
|Mazemen
|$16.00
Zero Broth, all flavor baby!
Ken’s Mazemen (spicy sesame flavor) is paired with custom thick wavy noodles. Simply pour Tahini (Sesame puree) and Supreme Ra-Yu (Homemade chili oil) all over, squeeze lime, mix to creamy perfection and
prepare to experience “FIRE-UMAMI"!
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Cucumber, lime
|Miso Ramen
|$17.00
Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen ON STERIODS.
Ken’s signature 30-hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with a scoop of Ken's Miso bomb. We paired this "Liquid-Gold on Steroids" with some hand-massaged thick yellow noodles for the ultimate umami explosion in your mouth!
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, corn
|Pork Bun
|$5.00
Tamari soy-braised Berkshire pork Belly, cucumbers, scallion, Ken's Spread
Allergens: gluten, ginger, garlic, onions, soy
|Chicken Rice
|$6.00
Pulled Jidori chicken breast, tare, nori, scallion, sesame, Ken's Yuzu Bomb, Koshihikari white rice
Allergens: soy, sesame, onion, seaweed, pepper
|Chili Shrimp Wontons
Berkshire Pork+shrimp+scallop wontons, Supreme Ra-yu, Ken’s Ponzu, Tare, Scallions
Allergens: Shrimp, Seafood, Pork, chili, onion, garlic, sesame,soy, not Gluten-free
|Hell Ramen
|$16.00
OG, SPICY EDITION. Ken's original 100% Chicken Ramen with a kick!
Ken’s signature 30 hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with Supreme Ra-yu with classic thin white straight noodles cooked to al-dente perfection.
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms
Location
775 N Virgil Ave.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
