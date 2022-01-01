Kent restaurants you'll love

Must-try Kent restaurants

Wilson's Bakery & Cafe image

 

Wilson's Bakery & Cafe

8 N Main St, Kent

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Herb Roasted Chicken$10.00
Fresh Herb Roasted Chicken with tomato jam, Applewood Bacon, Arethusa Diva cheese, arugula pressed on House made lemon pesto bread
Bagel And Smears$1.50
Choice of Fresh Bagel and spread
Fried Chicken Biscuit$9.00
Juicy Southern Fried Chicken Thigh, with Hot honey on a fresh Buttermilk Biscuit
More about Wilson's Bakery & Cafe
Swyft image

 

Swyft

3 Maple Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pizza TO-GO$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella
Tiger King TO-GO$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, fresh basil, calabrian chili oil, pecorino
Margherita TO-GO$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, fresh basil
More about Swyft
Kingsley Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kingsley Tavern

14 North Main St, Kent

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$20.00
cornmeal-fried catfish, soft corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, mango salsa, black beans & rice
Newton McCann Burger$14.00
made with beef from our family farm, on a sesame seed bun with french fries
House Salad$9.00
local arugula, shaved fennel, parmesan, fresh lemon & olive oil
More about Kingsley Tavern
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company image

 

J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company

12 N Main St, Kent

Avg 4.4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg & Cheese$4.99
Chicken Apple Melt$11.99
Iced Coffee$2.99
More about J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
Fife n Drum Restaurant and Inn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Fife n Drum Restaurant and Inn

53 N Main St, Kent

Avg 4 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Share 6 Weeks$120.00
Full Share 6 Weeks$204.00
More about Fife n Drum Restaurant and Inn
Restaurant banner

 

Bulls Bridge Inn

333 Kent Rd, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bulls Bridge Inn
