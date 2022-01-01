Kent restaurants you'll love
Wilson's Bakery & Cafe
8 N Main St, Kent
|Herb Roasted Chicken
|$10.00
Fresh Herb Roasted Chicken with tomato jam, Applewood Bacon, Arethusa Diva cheese, arugula pressed on House made lemon pesto bread
|Bagel And Smears
|$1.50
Choice of Fresh Bagel and spread
|Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$9.00
Juicy Southern Fried Chicken Thigh, with Hot honey on a fresh Buttermilk Biscuit
Swyft
3 Maple Street, Kent
|Cheese Pizza TO-GO
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella
|Tiger King TO-GO
|$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, fresh basil, calabrian chili oil, pecorino
|Margherita TO-GO
|$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, fresh basil
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kingsley Tavern
14 North Main St, Kent
|Fish Tacos
|$20.00
cornmeal-fried catfish, soft corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, mango salsa, black beans & rice
|Newton McCann Burger
|$14.00
made with beef from our family farm, on a sesame seed bun with french fries
|House Salad
|$9.00
local arugula, shaved fennel, parmesan, fresh lemon & olive oil
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
12 N Main St, Kent
|Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
|Chicken Apple Melt
|$11.99
|Iced Coffee
|$2.99
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Fife n Drum Restaurant and Inn
53 N Main St, Kent
|1/2 Share 6 Weeks
|$120.00
|Full Share 6 Weeks
|$204.00
Bulls Bridge Inn
333 Kent Rd, Kent