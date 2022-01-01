Kent bars & lounges you'll love

Kent restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kent
  • /
  • Bars & Lounges

Must-try bars & lounges in Kent

Swyft image

 

Swyft

3 Maple Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Al Diavolo TO-GO$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, soppressata, housemade mozzarella, hot honey
Old School Fries$6.00
Traditional shoestring fries made with cottonseed oil
Salad of Farm Lettuces TO-GO (Dinner Only)$15.00
Fresh baby lettuce from Earth's Palate Farm, shaved radish, pea tendrils, with olive oil & aged vinegar
Kingsley Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kingsley Tavern

14 North Main St, Kent

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan-roasted Salmon Filet$29.00
kabocha squash latkes, sunchoke purée, concord grape gastrique and swiss chard
Meatloaf$27.00
local, grass-fed beef, veal & pork, candied bacon, mushroom demi glace, mashed potato & sautéed veggies
Burrata$16.00
Liuzzi burrata atop grilled sourdough with local honeycomb, black mission figs, truffle oil, and thyme
Fife n Drum Restaurant and Inn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Fife n Drum Restaurant and Inn

53 N Main St, Kent

Avg 4 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Share 6 Weeks$120.00
Full Share 6 Weeks$204.00
