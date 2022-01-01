Kent bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Kent
Swyft
3 Maple Street, Kent
|Popular items
|Al Diavolo TO-GO
|$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, soppressata, housemade mozzarella, hot honey
|Old School Fries
|$6.00
Traditional shoestring fries made with cottonseed oil
|Salad of Farm Lettuces TO-GO (Dinner Only)
|$15.00
Fresh baby lettuce from Earth's Palate Farm, shaved radish, pea tendrils, with olive oil & aged vinegar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kingsley Tavern
14 North Main St, Kent
|Popular items
|Pan-roasted Salmon Filet
|$29.00
kabocha squash latkes, sunchoke purée, concord grape gastrique and swiss chard
|Meatloaf
|$27.00
local, grass-fed beef, veal & pork, candied bacon, mushroom demi glace, mashed potato & sautéed veggies
|Burrata
|$16.00
Liuzzi burrata atop grilled sourdough with local honeycomb, black mission figs, truffle oil, and thyme