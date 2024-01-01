Burritos in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve burritos
More about Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent
Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent
8 N Main St, Kent
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Two scrambled eggs, pulled pork, cheddar, salsa verde, tortilla strips, flour tortilla
More about J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
12 N Main St, Kent
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
Two Scrambled Eggs with Sautéed Spicy Sausage, Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Cilantro in a Crispy Plain Wrap with Melted Cheddar Cheese, avocado & Sour Cream