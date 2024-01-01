Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve burritos

Wilson's Bakery & Cafe image

 

Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent

8 N Main St, Kent

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Two scrambled eggs, pulled pork, cheddar, salsa verde, tortilla strips, flour tortilla
More about Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company image

 

J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company

12 N Main St, Kent

Avg 4.4 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Two Scrambled Eggs with Sautéed Spicy Sausage, Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Cilantro in a Crispy Plain Wrap with Melted Cheddar Cheese, avocado & Sour Cream
More about J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company

