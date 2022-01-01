Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caesar salad in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Caesar Salad
Kent restaurants that serve caesar salad
Swyft
3 Maple Street, Kent
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$18.00
grilled lettuces, bagna cauda, parmesan,
pickled spring onion
More about Swyft
Bulls Bridge Inn
333 Kent Rd, Kent
No reviews yet
Shrimp Caesar Salad
$22.00
More about Bulls Bridge Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Kent
Chicken Tenders
Cobb Salad
Steak Frites
Salmon
Avocado Toast
Chocolate Croissants
Cookies
Hot Chocolate
More near Kent to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Litchfield
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Middlebury
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston