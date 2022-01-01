Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Swyft

3 Maple Street, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$18.00
grilled lettuces, bagna cauda, parmesan,
pickled spring onion
More about Swyft
Restaurant banner

 

Bulls Bridge Inn

333 Kent Rd, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Caesar Salad$22.00
More about Bulls Bridge Inn

