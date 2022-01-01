Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Calamari
Kent restaurants that serve calamari
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kingsley Tavern
14 North Main St, Kent
Avg 4.5
(435 reviews)
Calamari
$18.00
crispy fried calamari with sliced jalapeños, sweet chili dipping sauce
More about Kingsley Tavern
Bulls Bridge Inn
333 Kent Rd, Kent
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$12.00
Fried, w/ Marinara
More about Bulls Bridge Inn
