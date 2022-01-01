Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast

Kent restaurants that serve calamari

Kingsley Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kingsley Tavern

14 North Main St, Kent

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$18.00
crispy fried calamari with sliced jalapeños, sweet chili dipping sauce
More about Kingsley Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Bulls Bridge Inn

333 Kent Rd, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.00
Fried, w/ Marinara
More about Bulls Bridge Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate Croissants

Caesar Salad

Cajun Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Kent to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Litchfield

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Middlebury

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston