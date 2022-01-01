Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Chicken Tenders
Kent restaurants that serve chicken tenders
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kingsley Tavern
14 North Main St, Kent
Avg 4.5
(435 reviews)
Chicken Tenders with Fries
$8.00
More about Kingsley Tavern
Bulls Bridge Inn
333 Kent Rd, Kent
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers
$8.00
Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries
More about Bulls Bridge Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Kent
Salmon
Muffins
Hot Chocolate
Avocado Toast
Cajun Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Jerk Chicken
Croissants
More near Kent to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Litchfield
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Middlebury
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston