Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kent
  • /
  • Chicken Tenders

Kent restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Kingsley Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kingsley Tavern

14 North Main St, Kent

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders with Fries$8.00
More about Kingsley Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Bulls Bridge Inn

333 Kent Rd, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries
More about Bulls Bridge Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Salmon

Muffins

Hot Chocolate

Avocado Toast

Cajun Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Jerk Chicken

Croissants

Map

More near Kent to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Litchfield

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Middlebury

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston