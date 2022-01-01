Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Hot Chocolate
Kent restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Wilson's Bakery & Cafe
8 N Main St, Kent
Avg 5
(42 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$2.00
More about Wilson's Bakery & Cafe
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
12 N Main St, Kent
Avg 4.4
(236 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$3.99
More about J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Kent
Steak Frites
Chicken Sandwiches
Muffins
Cobb Salad
Chicken Tenders
Avocado Toast
Cookies
Caesar Salad
More near Kent to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Litchfield
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Middlebury
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston