Hummus in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve hummus

Swyft

3 Maple Street, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus and Pita$13.00
More about Swyft
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company

12 N Main St, Kent

Avg 4.4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Wrap$8.99
Black Bean & Grain Burger, Lemon Hummus, Carrots, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Sauce & Arugula in a Whole Wheat Wrap
More about J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company

