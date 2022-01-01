Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Hummus
Kent restaurants that serve hummus
Swyft
3 Maple Street, Kent
No reviews yet
Hummus and Pita
$13.00
More about Swyft
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
12 N Main St, Kent
Avg 4.4
(236 reviews)
Hummus Wrap
$8.99
Black Bean & Grain Burger, Lemon Hummus, Carrots, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Sauce & Arugula in a Whole Wheat Wrap
More about J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Kent
Chocolate Cake
Avocado Toast
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
Shrimp Salad
Chicken Tenders
Steak Frites
Cajun Chicken Sandwiches
More near Kent to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Litchfield
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Middlebury
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1366 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(511 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston