Kale salad in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Swyft

3 Maple Street, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$18.00
baby kale, fermented cherries, koginut squash, roasted pepitas, pomegranate
More about Swyft
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company image

 

J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company

12 N Main St, Kent

Avg 4.4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Super Kale Salad$12.99
More about J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company

