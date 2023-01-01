Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prime ribs in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Prime Ribs
Kent restaurants that serve prime ribs
Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent
8 N Main St, Kent
Avg 5
(42 reviews)
Prime Rib
$14.00
House Prime Rib, Caramelized Onion, Horseradish Cheddar Cheese Aioli, Ciabatta
More about Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent
Bulls Bridge Inn - 333 Kent Rd
333 Kent Rd, Kent
No reviews yet
Prime Rib
$38.00
More about Bulls Bridge Inn - 333 Kent Rd
