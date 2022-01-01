Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp salad in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Shrimp Salad
Kent restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Wilson's Bakery & Cafe
8 N Main St, Kent
Avg 5
(42 reviews)
Shrimp Salad
$15.00
More about Wilson's Bakery & Cafe
Bulls Bridge Inn
333 Kent Rd, Kent
No reviews yet
Shrimp Caesar Salad
$22.00
More about Bulls Bridge Inn
