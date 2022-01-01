Go
Kent Island Yacht Club image

Kent Island Yacht Club

Open today 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

117 Yacht Club Dr

Chester, MD 21619

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

117 Yacht Club Dr, Chester MD 21619

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Dessert First

No reviews yet

The Eastern Shore’s One-of-a-Kind Dockside Cafe

Harris Crab House

No reviews yet

Harris Crab House opened its doors in 1981, situated on the Kent Narrows Waterway, four miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. For five generations, Harris Crab House has remained a family business and has been a fixture in the seafood business on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Fisherman's CRAB DECK

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fisherman’s Inn

No reviews yet

An Eastern Shore dining landmark since 1930, Fisherman's Inn welcomes diners seven days a week to its spacious dining rooms with panoramic water views. Our full menu is available for lunch or dinner in both our dining rooms and in our contemporary bar. With a large selection of local dishes and both traditional and contemporary fare, we invite you to come choose your favorite.
Come in and enjoy!

Kent Island Yacht Club

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston