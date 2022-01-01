Kent restaurants you'll love

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kent

Kent's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Kent restaurants

GRAZERS Restaurant image

 

GRAZERS Restaurant

123 North Water Street, Kent

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SALAD
A Bowl Full of Organic, Spring-Mix Salad Greens Topped with Whatever Makes You Happy
BAKED POTATO
Load Up Your Own Baked Potato, Just the Way You Want It!
MACARONI & CHEESE
Large macaroni noodles coated in a creamy, comforting, four-cheese sauce.
More about GRAZERS Restaurant
Wild Goats Cafe image

 

Wild Goats Cafe

319 W Main St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Giant Cinnamon Roll$4.29
Glazed or topped with sweet icing.
The Classic$10.99
Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns or side selection, and toast.
Full Stack$7.99
Five pancakes with syrup and butter.
More about Wild Goats Cafe
Tree City Coffee & Pastry image

 

Tree City Coffee & Pastry

135 E Erie St, Kent

Avg 4.5 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.45
Tree City Latte$3.05
Bagel w/Cream Cheese$3.95
More about Tree City Coffee & Pastry
Bricco image

 

Bricco

210 S Depeyster st, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Risotto Balls$8.50
mozzarella, marinara
Baked Penne$16.00
italian sausage, caramelized onions, banana peppers, mozzarella, pink sauce
Goat Cheese & Marinara$8.50
spicy marinara, crispy pita
More about Bricco
Steak-Eez image

 

Steak-Eez

120 S Water St., Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl$8.89
Our grilled and marinated chicken breast, bacon bits,
smothered in ranch, provolone/mozzarella cheese over a bed of fries! Served with a fork.
Small Fries$2.49
We hand cut our potatoes into beautiful French fry wedges every
morning. Never frozen.
#3 Original Philly$7.49
Ribeye steak, onions, green peppers, mayo and provolone cheese.
More about Steak-Eez
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Barrio image

 

Barrio

295 Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
More about Barrio
EuroGyro image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

EuroGyro

107 South Depeyster St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (7745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JoJos$2.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
Gyro$5.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)$5.99
For Pick up only!
More about EuroGyro
Water Street Tavern image

FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Tavern

132 S Water St, Kent

Avg 4.3 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac$8.50
crispy chicken tenders and chopped bacon on top of cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce and dusted with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning
Original$7.50
with mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun
Mac Burger$8.00
housemade mac & cheese
More about Water Street Tavern
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen image

 

Battleground Taproom and Kitchen

425 Cherry Street, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Portobello$4.50
roasted poblano topped with queso fresco and morita salsa. Substitute avocado for queso to make it vegan for no extra charge.
Taco Asada$4.75
grilled skirt steak, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde
Cosecha$4.50
Vegan taco with zucchini, diced avocado, corn, roasted poblano chiles, onion & garlic
More about Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
North Water Brewing image

 

North Water Brewing

101 Crain Avenue, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about North Water Brewing
Bell Tower Brewing Co. image

 

Bell Tower Brewing Co.

310 Park Ave., Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bell Tower Brewing Co.
Rockne's Kent image

 

Rockne's Kent

1450 East Main Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rockne's Kent
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brimfield Family Restaurant

1198 Tallmadge Rd., Kent

Avg 3.8 (55 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brimfield Family Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kent

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Tacos

Rice Bowls

Cheese Fries

Fish Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Kent to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston