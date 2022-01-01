Kent restaurants you'll love
More about GRAZERS Restaurant
GRAZERS Restaurant
123 North Water Street, Kent
|Popular items
|SALAD
A Bowl Full of Organic, Spring-Mix Salad Greens Topped with Whatever Makes You Happy
|BAKED POTATO
Load Up Your Own Baked Potato, Just the Way You Want It!
|MACARONI & CHEESE
Large macaroni noodles coated in a creamy, comforting, four-cheese sauce.
More about Wild Goats Cafe
Wild Goats Cafe
319 W Main St, Kent
|Popular items
|Giant Cinnamon Roll
|$4.29
Glazed or topped with sweet icing.
|The Classic
|$10.99
Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns or side selection, and toast.
|Full Stack
|$7.99
Five pancakes with syrup and butter.
More about Tree City Coffee & Pastry
Tree City Coffee & Pastry
135 E Erie St, Kent
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.45
|Tree City Latte
|$3.05
|Bagel w/Cream Cheese
|$3.95
More about Bricco
Bricco
210 S Depeyster st, Kent
|Popular items
|Risotto Balls
|$8.50
mozzarella, marinara
|Baked Penne
|$16.00
italian sausage, caramelized onions, banana peppers, mozzarella, pink sauce
|Goat Cheese & Marinara
|$8.50
spicy marinara, crispy pita
More about Steak-Eez
Steak-Eez
120 S Water St., Kent
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl
|$8.89
Our grilled and marinated chicken breast, bacon bits,
smothered in ranch, provolone/mozzarella cheese over a bed of fries! Served with a fork.
|Small Fries
|$2.49
We hand cut our potatoes into beautiful French fry wedges every
morning. Never frozen.
|#3 Original Philly
|$7.49
Ribeye steak, onions, green peppers, mayo and provolone cheese.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent
|Popular items
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Barrio
Barrio
295 Water Street, Kent
|Popular items
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|House Margarita
|$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
|Bombshell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
More about EuroGyro
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
EuroGyro
107 South Depeyster St, Kent
|Popular items
|JoJos
|$2.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
|Gyro
|$5.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
|LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)
|$5.99
For Pick up only!
More about Water Street Tavern
FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Tavern
132 S Water St, Kent
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
|$8.50
crispy chicken tenders and chopped bacon on top of cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce and dusted with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning
|Original
|$7.50
with mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun
|Mac Burger
|$8.00
housemade mac & cheese
More about Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
425 Cherry Street, Kent
|Popular items
|Taco Portobello
|$4.50
roasted poblano topped with queso fresco and morita salsa. Substitute avocado for queso to make it vegan for no extra charge.
|Taco Asada
|$4.75
grilled skirt steak, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde
|Cosecha
|$4.50
Vegan taco with zucchini, diced avocado, corn, roasted poblano chiles, onion & garlic