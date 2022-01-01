Kent American restaurants you'll love
GRAZERS Restaurant
123 North Water Street, Kent
|SALAD
A Bowl Full of Organic, Spring-Mix Salad Greens Topped with Whatever Makes You Happy
|BAKED POTATO
Load Up Your Own Baked Potato, Just the Way You Want It!
|MACARONI & CHEESE
Large macaroni noodles coated in a creamy, comforting, four-cheese sauce.
Wild Goats Cafe
319 W Main St, Kent
|Chicken Curry
|$4.99
A Wild Goats classic for more than a decade! Just the right amount of spice makes this creamy delight a favorite for people of almost any palette.
|Short Stack
|$5.49
Three pancakes with syrup and butter.
|The Classic
|$10.99
Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns or side selection, and toast.
Bricco
210 S Depeyster st, Kent
|Risotto Balls
|$8.50
mozzarella, marinara
|Baked Penne
|$16.00
italian sausage, caramelized onions, banana peppers, mozzarella, pink sauce
|Goat Cheese & Marinara
|$8.50
spicy marinara, crispy pita
Beef 'O' Brady's
3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Water Street Tavern
132 S Water St, Kent
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
|$8.50
crispy chicken tenders and chopped bacon on top of cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce and dusted with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning
|Original
|$7.50
with mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun
|Mac Burger
|$8.00
housemade mac & cheese