Kent American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Kent

GRAZERS Restaurant image

 

GRAZERS Restaurant

123 North Water Street, Kent

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SALAD
A Bowl Full of Organic, Spring-Mix Salad Greens Topped with Whatever Makes You Happy
BAKED POTATO
Load Up Your Own Baked Potato, Just the Way You Want It!
MACARONI & CHEESE
Large macaroni noodles coated in a creamy, comforting, four-cheese sauce.
Wild Goats Cafe image

 

Wild Goats Cafe

319 W Main St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Curry$4.99
A Wild Goats classic for more than a decade! Just the right amount of spice makes this creamy delight a favorite for people of almost any palette.
Short Stack$5.49
Three pancakes with syrup and butter.
The Classic$10.99
Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns or side selection, and toast.
Bricco image

 

Bricco

210 S Depeyster st, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Risotto Balls$8.50
mozzarella, marinara
Baked Penne$16.00
italian sausage, caramelized onions, banana peppers, mozzarella, pink sauce
Goat Cheese & Marinara$8.50
spicy marinara, crispy pita
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Water Street Tavern image

FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Tavern

132 S Water St, Kent

Avg 4.3 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac$8.50
crispy chicken tenders and chopped bacon on top of cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce and dusted with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning
Original$7.50
with mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun
Mac Burger$8.00
housemade mac & cheese
