Kent bars & lounges you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Kent
  • /
  • Bars & Lounges

Must-try bars & lounges in Kent

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Barrio image

 

Barrio

295 Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
More about Barrio
Water Street Tavern image

FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Tavern

132 S Water St, Kent

Avg 4.3 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac$8.50
crispy chicken tenders and chopped bacon on top of cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce and dusted with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning
Original$7.50
with mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun
Mac Burger$8.00
housemade mac & cheese
More about Water Street Tavern

