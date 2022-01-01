Kent breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kent
  • /
  • Breakfast & Brunch

Must-try breakfast spots in Kent

Wild Goats Cafe image

 

Wild Goats Cafe

319 W Main St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Curry$4.99
A Wild Goats classic for more than a decade! Just the right amount of spice makes this creamy delight a favorite for people of almost any palette.
Short Stack$5.49
Three pancakes with syrup and butter.
The Classic$10.99
Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns or side selection, and toast.
More about Wild Goats Cafe
Tree City Coffee & Pastry image

 

Tree City Coffee & Pastry

135 E Erie St, Kent

Avg 4.5 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.45
Tree City Latte$3.05
Bagel w/Cream Cheese$3.95
More about Tree City Coffee & Pastry
Barrio image

 

Barrio

295 Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
More about Barrio

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kent

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Rice Bowls

Cheese Fries

Fish Tacos

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Kent to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston