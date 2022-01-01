Boneless wings in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve boneless wings
Beef 'O' Brady's
3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
EuroGyro
107 South Depeyster St, Kent
|JoJos
|$3.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
|LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)
|$5.99
For Pick up only!
|Gyro
|$6.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.