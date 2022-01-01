Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kent
  • /
  • Boneless Wings

Kent restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wing Basket image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
EuroGyro image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

EuroGyro

107 South Depeyster St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (7745 reviews)
Takeout
JoJos$3.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)$5.99
For Pick up only!
Gyro$6.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
More about EuroGyro

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Chicken Teriyaki

Teriyaki Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Kent to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston