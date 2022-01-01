Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve cheese fries

Steak-Eez image

 

Steak-Eez

120 S Water St., Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Fries$2.49
We hand cut our potatoes into beautiful French fry wedges every
morning. Never frozen.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl$8.89
Our grilled and marinated chicken breast, bacon bits,
smothered in ranch, provolone/mozzarella cheese over a bed of fries! Served with a fork.
Steak-eez Melt$4.99
Our juicy premium ribeye steak, onions, mushrooms smothered with our signature sauce and with your choice of cheese on garlic buttered bread.
More about Steak-Eez
EuroGyro image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

EuroGyro

107 South Depeyster St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (7745 reviews)
Takeout
JoJos$3.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)$5.99
For Pick up only!
Gyro$6.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
More about EuroGyro

