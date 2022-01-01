Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Kent

Kent restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Wild Goats Cafe image

 

Wild Goats Cafe

319 W Main St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel Melt Special$4.49
Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a toasted bagel. Add a discounted drink and/or side to make it an even better value.
The Complete$11.99
Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes, side selection, and toast.
Bagel Melt$8.99
Folded egg, bacon, and American cheese on a bagel.
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
