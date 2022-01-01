Cheeseburgers in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Wild Goats Cafe
Wild Goats Cafe
319 W Main St, Kent
|Bagel Melt Special
|$4.49
Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a toasted bagel. Add a discounted drink and/or side to make it an even better value.
|The Complete
|$11.99
Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes, side selection, and toast.
|Bagel Melt
|$8.99
Folded egg, bacon, and American cheese on a bagel.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)