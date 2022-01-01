Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve chicken salad

GRAZERS Restaurant image

 

GRAZERS Restaurant

123 North Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAKED POTATO
Load Up Your Own Baked Potato, Just the Way You Want It!
BROWN RICE BOWL
Begin with Organic, Non-GMO, Brown Rice Steamed with Only Water - No Salt, Oil, or Seasonings
WARM PITA$1.50
Add a Side of Warm Pita to your meal.
More about GRAZERS Restaurant
Wild Goats Cafe image

 

Wild Goats Cafe

319 W Main St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel Melt Special$4.49
Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a toasted bagel. Add a discounted drink and/or side to make it an even better value.
The Complete$11.99
Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes, side selection, and toast.
Bagel Melt$8.99
Folded egg, bacon, and American cheese on a bagel.
More about Wild Goats Cafe
Steak-Eez image

 

Steak-Eez

120 S Water St., Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Fries$2.49
We hand cut our potatoes into beautiful French fry wedges every
morning. Never frozen.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl$8.89
Our grilled and marinated chicken breast, bacon bits,
smothered in ranch, provolone/mozzarella cheese over a bed of fries! Served with a fork.
Steak-eez Melt$4.99
Our juicy premium ribeye steak, onions, mushrooms smothered with our signature sauce and with your choice of cheese on garlic buttered bread.
More about Steak-Eez
EuroGyro image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

EuroGyro

107 South Depeyster St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (7745 reviews)
Takeout
JoJos$3.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)$5.99
For Pick up only!
Gyro$6.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
More about EuroGyro

