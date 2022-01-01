Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Kent

Kent restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Wild Goats Cafe image

 

Wild Goats Cafe

319 W Main St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel Melt Special$4.49
Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a toasted bagel. Add a discounted drink and/or side to make it an even better value.
The Complete$11.99
Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes, side selection, and toast.
Bagel Melt$8.99
Folded egg, bacon, and American cheese on a bagel.
More about Wild Goats Cafe
Bricco image

 

Bricco

210 S Depeyster st, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Wedge$12.00
iceberg, bacon, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, roasted garlic white french dressing (GF)
Full Greek$12.00
Mixed Greens and Arugula tossed in Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette with Red Onions, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
Kent Jam Burger$15.00
bacon jam, havarti cheese, tomato, arugula, brioche bun
More about Bricco

