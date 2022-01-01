Chicken wraps in Kent
GRAZERS Restaurant
123 North Water Street, Kent
|BAKED POTATO
Load Up Your Own Baked Potato, Just the Way You Want It!
|BROWN RICE BOWL
Begin with Organic, Non-GMO, Brown Rice Steamed with Only Water - No Salt, Oil, or Seasonings
|WARM PITA
|$1.50
Add a Side of Warm Pita to your meal.
More about Wild Goats Cafe
Wild Goats Cafe
319 W Main St, Kent
|Bagel Melt Special
|$4.49
Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a toasted bagel. Add a discounted drink and/or side to make it an even better value.
|The Complete
|$11.99
Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes, side selection, and toast.
|Bagel Melt
|$8.99
Folded egg, bacon, and American cheese on a bagel.
More about Bricco
Bricco
210 S Depeyster st, Kent
|Full Wedge
|$12.00
iceberg, bacon, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, roasted garlic white french dressing (GF)
|Full Greek
|$12.00
Mixed Greens and Arugula tossed in Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette with Red Onions, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
|Kent Jam Burger
|$15.00
bacon jam, havarti cheese, tomato, arugula, brioche bun
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)