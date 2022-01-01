Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve fish tacos

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen image

 

Battleground Taproom and Kitchen

425 Cherry Street, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Esquites$5.50
Grilled corn, mayonnaise, and piquin chile (an Elote but served in a small bowl)
Taco Shrimp$6.00
coconut beer battered shrimp with carrot cabbage slaw, morita mayo, and spicy pineapple
Pico de Gallo Guacamole$10.00
tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, radishes. Comes with a side of chips
More about Battleground Taproom and Kitchen

