Fish tacos in Kent

Beef 'O' Brady's
3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
425 Cherry Street, Kent
|Esquites
|$5.50
Grilled corn, mayonnaise, and piquin chile (an Elote but served in a small bowl)
|Taco Shrimp
|$6.00
coconut beer battered shrimp with carrot cabbage slaw, morita mayo, and spicy pineapple
|Pico de Gallo Guacamole
|$10.00
tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, radishes. Comes with a side of chips