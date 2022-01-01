Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve hummus

GRAZERS Restaurant

123 North Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3.25 oz. PUMPKIN PIE HUMMUS & 1 CINNAMON PITA CHIPS$4.95
3.25 oz Pumpkin Pie Hummus & 1 Bag of Cinnamon Pita Chips
HUMMUS & PITA CHIPS$4.95
Your choice of GRAZERS Housemade Hummus and a bag of Stacy's Pita Chips for dipping
HUMMUS TRIO with PITA$21.95
• Includes three 8 oz. containers of Housemade Hummus (1 Traditional, 1 Roasted Red Pepper, and 1 Cilantro-Lime) and 6 Pita cut into triangles.
• Serves approximately 10.
Wild Goats Cafe

319 W Main St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Hummus Wrap (whole size only)$9.49
Hummus, cucumber, alalfa sprouts, tomato, red pepper pesto, and provolone cheese in a wrap.
