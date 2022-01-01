Kent restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kent restaurants
Must-try Kent restaurants

GRAZERS Restaurant image

 

GRAZERS Restaurant

123 North Water Street, Kent

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUFFALO WRAP$8.95
Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onions, Salad Greens, Mozzarella Provolone Cheese with Mild Buffalo Sauce and Ranch.
Suggested Proteins: Cage-Free Chicken or Tofu
CHOCOLATE CHIP ENERGY BITES - V, GF$3.75
3 of GRAZERS Own Chocolate Chip Energy Bites. Vegan & Gluten-Free. Made with Sunbutter, not Peanut Butter.
QUESADILLA$8.95
The Only Place Around Where You Can Customize Your Own Quesadilla! (Allow Extra Time) Hint: For an Amazing Vegan/Dairy-Free Option, Choose Hummus Inside Instead of Cheese!
More about GRAZERS Restaurant
Wild Goats Cafe image

 

Wild Goat’s Cafe

319 W Main St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel Melt Special$4.49
Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a toasted bagel. Add a discounted drink and/or side to make it an even better value.
Full Stack$7.99
Three pancakes with syrup and butter.
Giant Cinnamon Roll$4.29
Glazed or topped with sweet icing.
More about Wild Goat’s Cafe
Tree City Coffee & Pastry image

 

Tree City Coffee & Pastry

135 E Erie St, Kent

Avg 4.5 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tree City Latte$3.05
Bagel w/Cream Cheese$3.95
Freshly Brewed Coffee$1.95
More about Tree City Coffee & Pastry
Bricco image

 

Bricco Kent

210 S Depeyster st, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Full Beet$11.00
mixed greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, white balsamic dressing (GF)
Risotto Balls$8.50
mozzarella, marinara
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.50
parmesan ailoi
More about Bricco Kent
Steak-Eez image

 

Steak-Eez

120 S Water St., Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#9 Chicken Philly$7.49
Grilled chicken breast, onions, green
peppers, mayo and provolone cheese.
Small Fries$2.49
We hand cut our potatoes into beautiful French fry wedges every
morning. Never frozen.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl$8.89
Our grilled and marinated chicken breast, bacon bits,
smothered in ranch, provolone/mozzarella cheese over a bed of fries! Served with a fork.
More about Steak-Eez
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's - Brimfield OH

3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger$0.00
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Brimfield OH
Barrio image

 

Barrio Kent

295 Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Green Goddess Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)
Stoner Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
More about Barrio Kent
EuroGyro image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

EuroGyro - Kent

107 South Depeyster St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (7745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JoJos$3.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)$5.99
For Pick up only!
Gyro$6.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
More about EuroGyro - Kent
Water Street Tavern image

FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Tavern

132 S Water St, Kent

Avg 4.3 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac Burger$8.00
housemade mac & cheese
Poutine Burger$8.00
cheese curds, tots, brown gravy
Buffalo Chicken Mac$8.50
cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy chicken tenders drenched in Buffalo-style hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
More about Water Street Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Joes Barbecue - 1299 Tallmadge Road

1299 Tallmadge Road, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribs$24.00
A full rack of our St Louis trimmed spare ribs (12-14 bones). Smoked for 5ish hours and glazed with our house made barbecue sauce.
Chicken Half$8.00
Its a half of a chicken! You'll get a breast, a thigh, a wing, and a leg. Salt and pepper rub, smoked for around 3 hours.
Pulled Pork$0.00
Pork shoulder, smoked for 10-12 hours, pulled by hand with a touch of our house made barbecue sauce.
More about Joes Barbecue - 1299 Tallmadge Road
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen image

 

Battleground Taproom and Kitchen

425 Cherry Street, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$8.00
Mexican pastry dust in cinammon sugar and served in a brown paper bag with Mexican chocolate sauce.
Esquites$5.50
Grilled corn, mayonnaise, and piquin chile (an Elote but served in a small bowl)
Taco Shrimp$6.00
coconut beer battered shrimp with carrot cabbage slaw, morita mayo, and spicy pineapple
More about Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
North Water Brewing image

 

North Water Brewing

101 Crain Avenue, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about North Water Brewing
Bell Tower Brewing Co. image

 

Bell Tower Brewing Co. - 310 Park Ave.

310 Park Ave., Kent

No reviews yet
More about Bell Tower Brewing Co. - 310 Park Ave.
Rockne's Kent image

 

Rockne's Kent - 1450 East Main Street

1450 East Main Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rockne's Kent - 1450 East Main Street
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brimfield Family Restaurant - 1198 Tallmadge Rd.

1198 Tallmadge Rd., Kent

Avg 3.8 (55 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brimfield Family Restaurant - 1198 Tallmadge Rd.
Little City Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Little City Grill - Kent

802 N Mantua St, Kent

Avg 4.5 (3647 reviews)
More about Little City Grill - Kent
Venice Cafe image

 

Venice Cafe

163 W Erie St., Kent

No reviews yet
More about Venice Cafe
Fresco Mexican Grill & Salsa Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Fresco Mexican Grill & Salsa Bar

100 E Erie St #112, Kent

Avg 4.5 (1176 reviews)
More about Fresco Mexican Grill & Salsa Bar
Main pic

 

Over Easy at the Depot - 152 Franklin Ave

152 Franklin Ave, Kent

No reviews yet
More about Over Easy at the Depot - 152 Franklin Ave
Water Street Tavern Kitchen image

 

Water Street Tavern Kitchen

132 South Water St, Kent

No reviews yet
More about Water Street Tavern Kitchen
Main pic

SEAFOOD

Twin Lakes Tavern

7508 ST RT 43, Kent

Avg 4.9 (95 reviews)
More about Twin Lakes Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

ZEPHYR PUB - 106 W MAIN ST

106 W MAIN ST, Kent

Avg 5 (83 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about ZEPHYR PUB - 106 W MAIN ST
Restaurant banner

 

The Clubhouse - 2036 WALTON RD

2036 WALTON RD, KENT

No reviews yet
More about The Clubhouse - 2036 WALTON RD

