Kent restaurants you'll love

GRAZERS Restaurant
123 North Water Street, Kent
|Popular items
|BUFFALO WRAP
|$8.95
Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onions, Salad Greens, Mozzarella Provolone Cheese with Mild Buffalo Sauce and Ranch.
Suggested Proteins: Cage-Free Chicken or Tofu
|CHOCOLATE CHIP ENERGY BITES - V, GF
|$3.75
3 of GRAZERS Own Chocolate Chip Energy Bites. Vegan & Gluten-Free. Made with Sunbutter, not Peanut Butter.
|QUESADILLA
|$8.95
The Only Place Around Where You Can Customize Your Own Quesadilla! (Allow Extra Time) Hint: For an Amazing Vegan/Dairy-Free Option, Choose Hummus Inside Instead of Cheese!
Wild Goat’s Cafe
319 W Main St, Kent
|Popular items
|Bagel Melt Special
|$4.49
Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a toasted bagel. Add a discounted drink and/or side to make it an even better value.
|Full Stack
|$7.99
Three pancakes with syrup and butter.
|Giant Cinnamon Roll
|$4.29
Glazed or topped with sweet icing.
Tree City Coffee & Pastry
135 E Erie St, Kent
|Popular items
|Tree City Latte
|$3.05
|Bagel w/Cream Cheese
|$3.95
|Freshly Brewed Coffee
|$1.95
Bricco Kent
210 S Depeyster st, Kent
|Popular items
|Full Beet
|$11.00
mixed greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, white balsamic dressing (GF)
|Risotto Balls
|$8.50
mozzarella, marinara
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.50
parmesan ailoi
Steak-Eez
120 S Water St., Kent
|Popular items
|#9 Chicken Philly
|$7.49
Grilled chicken breast, onions, green
peppers, mayo and provolone cheese.
|Small Fries
|$2.49
We hand cut our potatoes into beautiful French fry wedges every
morning. Never frozen.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl
|$8.89
Our grilled and marinated chicken breast, bacon bits,
smothered in ranch, provolone/mozzarella cheese over a bed of fries! Served with a fork.
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brimfield OH
3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$0.00
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Barrio Kent
295 Water Street, Kent
|Popular items
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|Green Goddess Shell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)
|Stoner Shell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
EuroGyro - Kent
107 South Depeyster St, Kent
|Popular items
|JoJos
|$3.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
|LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)
|$5.99
For Pick up only!
|Gyro
|$6.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
Water Street Tavern
132 S Water St, Kent
|Popular items
|Mac Burger
|$8.00
housemade mac & cheese
|Poutine Burger
|$8.00
cheese curds, tots, brown gravy
|Buffalo Chicken Mac
|$8.50
cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy chicken tenders drenched in Buffalo-style hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Joes Barbecue - 1299 Tallmadge Road
1299 Tallmadge Road, Kent
|Popular items
|Ribs
|$24.00
A full rack of our St Louis trimmed spare ribs (12-14 bones). Smoked for 5ish hours and glazed with our house made barbecue sauce.
|Chicken Half
|$8.00
Its a half of a chicken! You'll get a breast, a thigh, a wing, and a leg. Salt and pepper rub, smoked for around 3 hours.
|Pulled Pork
|$0.00
Pork shoulder, smoked for 10-12 hours, pulled by hand with a touch of our house made barbecue sauce.
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
425 Cherry Street, Kent
|Popular items
|Churros
|$8.00
Mexican pastry dust in cinammon sugar and served in a brown paper bag with Mexican chocolate sauce.
|Esquites
|$5.50
Grilled corn, mayonnaise, and piquin chile (an Elote but served in a small bowl)
|Taco Shrimp
|$6.00
coconut beer battered shrimp with carrot cabbage slaw, morita mayo, and spicy pineapple
Bell Tower Brewing Co. - 310 Park Ave.
310 Park Ave., Kent
Rockne's Kent - 1450 East Main Street
1450 East Main Street, Kent
Brimfield Family Restaurant - 1198 Tallmadge Rd.
1198 Tallmadge Rd., Kent
Little City Grill - Kent
802 N Mantua St, Kent
Fresco Mexican Grill & Salsa Bar
100 E Erie St #112, Kent
Over Easy at the Depot - 152 Franklin Ave
152 Franklin Ave, Kent
Water Street Tavern Kitchen
132 South Water St, Kent
Twin Lakes Tavern
7508 ST RT 43, Kent
ZEPHYR PUB - 106 W MAIN ST
106 W MAIN ST, Kent
The Clubhouse - 2036 WALTON RD
2036 WALTON RD, KENT