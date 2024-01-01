Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve stromboli

Item pic

 

Jack's Pizza

3975 Cascades Blvd unit 22, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pepperoni Stromboli$9.95
Build Your Own Stromboli$9.95
More about Jack's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

EuroGyro - Kent

107 South Depeyster St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (7745 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Stromboli$14.99
Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side
Sm Stromboli$12.49
Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side
More about EuroGyro - Kent

