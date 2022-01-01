Tacos in Kent
Beef 'O' Brady's
3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Barrio
295 Water Street, Kent
|Dirty Taco
|$5.50
flour shell, queso blanco, cilantro lime rice,
black beans, cilantro + onions, dirty sauce
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
425 Cherry Street, Kent
|Taco Shrimp
|$6.00
coconut beer battered shrimp with carrot cabbage slaw, morita mayo, and spicy pineapple
|Taco Al Pastor
|$5.00
Mexico city style pork with adobo, onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple, and Arbol chile salsa.
|Taco Pollo Tinga
|$5.50
chicken slow cooked with tomatoes, onion, garlic, and topped with crema, avocado, and farmers cheese.