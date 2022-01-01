Tacos in Kent

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kent restaurants
Toast

Kent restaurants that serve tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Barrio

295 Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dirty Taco$5.50
flour shell, queso blanco, cilantro lime rice,
black beans, cilantro + onions, dirty sauce
More about Barrio
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen

425 Cherry Street, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Shrimp$6.00
coconut beer battered shrimp with carrot cabbage slaw, morita mayo, and spicy pineapple
Taco Al Pastor$5.00
Mexico city style pork with adobo, onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple, and Arbol chile salsa.
Taco Pollo Tinga$5.50
chicken slow cooked with tomatoes, onion, garlic, and topped with crema, avocado, and farmers cheese.
More about Battleground Taproom and Kitchen

