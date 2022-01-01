Aloo tikkis in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve aloo tikkis
Indian Bistro
23223 Pacific Highway South, Kent
|Aloo Tikki
|$5.51
Golden fried mashed potatoes ,topped with chutney and sprinkled with mild herbs.
Punjab Sweets
23617 104th Ave SE, Kent
|Aloo Tikki
|$8.99
4 potato patties filled with herbs and spices, fried until crispy and golden brown. Served with red tamarind chutney and green chutney.
|Aloo Tikki Chaat
|$10.49
A chaat consisting of two aloo tikkis, chick peas, yogurt, green and red tamarind chutney, topped with onions and tomatoes.