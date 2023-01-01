Biryani in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve biryani
More about Indian Bistro - 23223 pacific highway south,Kent,WA
23223 Pacific Highway South, Kent
|Punnjabi Style Chicken Biryani
|$16.99
Finest basmati rice combined with Bone-in pieces of chicken with some special spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon
|Egg Biryani
|$15.99
Finest basmati rice cooked with boiled egg & secret spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon
|Shrimp Biryani
|$17.99
Finest basmati rice cooked with succulent pieces of Shrimps & secret spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon.