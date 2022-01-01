Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast

Kent restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington

27149 185th Ave SE Ste 113, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Niek's Banana Carmel Cake$5.00
More about Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington
Item pic

 

Mia and More

18230 East Valley Highway Suite #184, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
F6 Fried Rice Flour Cake$8.95
Rice Flour Cube, Eggs, Green Onion
More about Mia and More

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Salmon Rolls

Teriyaki Salmon

Avocado Rolls

Crab Rolls

Nigiri

Mochi Ice Cream

Pork Chops

Veggie Rolls

Map

More near Kent to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1311 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston