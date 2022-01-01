Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kent
  • /
  • Chicken Teriyaki

Kent restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington

Avg 4.4 (3212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Teriyaki Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken thighs served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
GF - Teriyaki Steak & Chicken$20.00
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
GF - Teriyaki Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken thighs with
gluten-free teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

321 Ramsay Way, Kent

Avg 4.3 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Teriyaki Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken thighs served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
GF - Teriyaki Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken thighs with
gluten-free teriyaki sauce.
Kid's Chicken Teriyaki$8.00
Grilled chicken thighs & teriyaki sauce
served with sliced apples and rice
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Fried Ice Cream

Clams

Squid

Naan

Teriyaki Steaks

Cookies

Crab Rolls

Miso Soup

Map

More near Kent to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1311 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston