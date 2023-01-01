Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Egg Rolls
Kent restaurants that serve egg rolls
CRAWFISH CHEF
21022 108th Ave SE, KENT
No reviews yet
Shrimp Egg Rolls (4pcs)
$6.99
Shrimp, pork, carrots, taro.
More about CRAWFISH CHEF
Mia and More
18230 East Valley Highway Suite #184, Kent
No reviews yet
V7 Crispy Mini Egg Rolls
$9.95
Pork, Carrots, Mint, Shrimp
More about Mia and More
