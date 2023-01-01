Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

CRAWFISH CHEF

21022 108th Ave SE, KENT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Egg Rolls (4pcs)$6.99
Shrimp, pork, carrots, taro.
More about CRAWFISH CHEF
Item pic

 

Mia and More

18230 East Valley Highway Suite #184, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
V7 Crispy Mini Egg Rolls$9.95
Pork, Carrots, Mint, Shrimp
More about Mia and More

