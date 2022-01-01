Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kent
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Wings

Kent restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Item pic

 

Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent

10234 SE 256th St, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Wings$10.00
Four jumbo wings
More about Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent
Item pic

 

Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington

27149 185th Ave SE Ste 113, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Wings$10.00
Four jumbo wings
More about Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Shrimp Tempura

Teriyaki Steaks

Samosa

Veggie Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Sashimi

Pork Chops

Volcano Rolls

Map

More near Kent to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1311 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston