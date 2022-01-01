Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken wings in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Fried Chicken Wings
Kent restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent
10234 SE 256th St, Kent
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Wings
$10.00
Four jumbo wings
More about Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent
Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington
27149 185th Ave SE Ste 113, Covington
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Wings
$10.00
Four jumbo wings
More about Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington
Browse other tasty dishes in Kent
Shrimp Tempura
Teriyaki Steaks
Samosa
Veggie Rolls
Chicken Tenders
Sashimi
Pork Chops
Volcano Rolls
More near Kent to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.2
(52 restaurants)
Issaquah
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1311 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston