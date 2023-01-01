Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast

Kent restaurants that serve garlic naan

Banner pic

 

Indian Bistro - 23223 pacific highway south,Kent,WA

23223 Pacific Highway South, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$5.99
Leavened bread topped with garlic & cilantro.
More about Indian Bistro - 23223 pacific highway south,Kent,WA
Banner pic

 

Maharaja - Kent

10120 Southeast 260th Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.95
More about Maharaja - Kent

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Cornbread

Soft Shell Crabs

Lemon Pound Cake

Pineapple Cake

Pies

Tandoori

Cookies

Collard Greens

Map

More near Kent to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (660 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (660 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston