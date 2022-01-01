Mochi ice cream in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve mochi ice cream
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington
|*Mochi Ice Cream Flight
|$8.50
|*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry
|$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a strawberry ice cream filling.
|*Mochi Ice Cream - Mint Chocolate Chip
|$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a mint chocolate chip ice cream filling.
321 Ramsay Way, Kent
|*Mochi Ice Cream - Cookies & Cream
|$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a cookies and cream ice cream filling.