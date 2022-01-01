Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mochi ice cream in Kent

Kent restaurants that serve mochi ice cream

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington

Avg 4.4 (3212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Mochi Ice Cream Flight$8.50
*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a strawberry ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream - Mint Chocolate Chip$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a mint chocolate chip ice cream filling.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

321 Ramsay Way, Kent

Avg 4.3 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a strawberry ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream Flight$8.50
*Mochi Ice Cream - Cookies & Cream$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a cookies and cream ice cream filling.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.

