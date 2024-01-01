Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mussels in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Mussels
Kent restaurants that serve mussels
CRAWFISH CHEF KENT
21022 108th Ave SE, KENT
No reviews yet
Mussels
$18.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
More about CRAWFISH CHEF KENT
Mia and More
18230 East Valley Highway Suite #184, Kent
No reviews yet
F14 Grill Mussels (Chem Chep Nuong Mo Hanh)
$11.95
More about Mia and More
Browse other tasty dishes in Kent
Samosa
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Soft Shell Crabs
Fried Rice
Arugula Salad
French Fries
Naan
More near Kent to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.3
(90 restaurants)
Issaquah
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(780 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(563 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1923 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(527 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(531 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston