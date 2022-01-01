Roti in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve roti
Indian Bistro
23223 Pacific Highway South, Kent
|Tandoori Roti
|$2.99
Leavened whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor.
Punjab Sweets
23617 104th Ave SE, Kent
|Saag with Maki Roti
|$19.99
Classic Punjabi dish of curried spinach and mustard greens blended to a smooth seasoned paste. Served with two maki (corn) rotis, homemade yogurt, and carrot pickles.
|Tawa Roti
|$12.99
Fresh, handmade Indian flatbreads made on a griddle. 5 rotis included (limited quantities available).
|Maki Roti
|$7.98
Handmade corn flatbread that is traditionally paired with Saag.