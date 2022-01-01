Roti in Kent

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Indian Bistro

23223 Pacific Highway South, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$2.99
Leavened whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor.
More about Indian Bistro
Saag with Maki Roti image

 

Punjab Sweets

23617 104th Ave SE, Kent

Avg 3.6 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Saag with Maki Roti$19.99
Classic Punjabi dish of curried spinach and mustard greens blended to a smooth seasoned paste. Served with two maki (corn) rotis, homemade yogurt, and carrot pickles.
Tawa Roti$12.99
Fresh, handmade Indian flatbreads made on a griddle. 5 rotis included (limited quantities available).
Maki Roti$7.98
Handmade corn flatbread that is traditionally paired with Saag.
More about Punjab Sweets

