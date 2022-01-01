Salmon in Kent
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington
|*Tis' the Salmon Roll
|$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
|*Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
|*Salmon & Shrimp Combo
|$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
321 Ramsay Way, Kent
