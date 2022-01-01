Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast

Kent restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington

Avg 4.4 (3212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Tis' the Salmon Roll$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
*Salmon Skin Roll$11.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
*Salmon Skin HAND ROLL$6.00
Deep fried salmon skin, spicy sauce, and masago topped with teriyaki.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

321 Ramsay Way, Kent

Avg 4.3 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Tis' the Salmon Roll$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
*Salmon Skin Roll$11.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
*Tis' the Salmon Roll$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Shrimp Tempura

Naan

Chicken Teriyaki

Mochi Ice Cream

Salmon

Tuna Rolls

Vegetable Tempura

Seaweed Salad

Map

More near Kent to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1311 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston