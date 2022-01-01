Shrimp rolls in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington
|*Crystal Shrimp Roll
|$10.00
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
|Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll
|$8.00
Breaded shrimp roll & teriyaki sauce
served with sliced apples.
Mia and More
18230 East Valley Highway Suite #184, Kent
|V6 Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Tai Heo (Pork Ear Shrimp Spring Rolls)
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
321 Ramsay Way, Kent
